How? QR code decoders look for the three big corner squares, stretch an invisible grid between them, and check the dead center of each cell on that grid. They ignore everything around those center points. As long as the drawing puts ink on the dark centers and leaves the light centers blank, the code scans.

Bonus: If you keep pressing “Draw it” for the same text/url, you'll get slightly different versions.

Bonus bonus: FAQ: Q: Will you ever charge for this service, or somehow make urls go to some other urls, holding them hostage? A: No, QR codes should always be free.